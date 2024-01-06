Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,568 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on META. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,944 shares of company stock valued at $230,574,460 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $351.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.04 and a fifty-two week high of $361.90. The stock has a market cap of $904.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.04.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

