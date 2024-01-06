Medifast (NYSE:MED) Trading Down 3.6%

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.25 and last traded at $66.28. 85,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 255,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Medifast in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.33. The company has a market cap of $702.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $235.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.10 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 30,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

