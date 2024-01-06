Medifast (NYSE:MED) Shares Down 3.6%

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.25 and last traded at $66.28. 85,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 255,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.74.

Several research firms recently commented on MED. Stephens began coverage on Medifast in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $702.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $235.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.10 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,916,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medifast by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Medifast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

