Matthew R. Dobson Sells 2,643 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew R. Dobson sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $22,095.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,195.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zuora Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Zuora by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Articles

