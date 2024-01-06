Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,265 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,927,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,742,000 after buying an additional 3,075,062 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth $14,665,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,621,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,471,000 after buying an additional 1,649,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after buying an additional 1,457,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,280.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,238,461 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLX. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE HLX opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 2.56.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $395.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

