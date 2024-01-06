Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,037 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 8,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasterBrand stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.48. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

