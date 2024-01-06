Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,713 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

