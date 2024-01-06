Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $608,000 Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 73.3% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 68,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 70.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Talos Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $383.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 140,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,564.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,089,662 shares in the company, valued at $214,273,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

