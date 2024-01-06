Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of ROIC opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Bank of America cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

