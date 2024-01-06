MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Down 3.5%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $267.30 and last traded at $269.26. Approximately 42,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 244,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.22.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.70%.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $253,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in MarketAxess by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

