Marc Taxay Sells 1,040 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, December 1st, Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $1,149,434.35.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20.

Shares of ANET opened at $230.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $240.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.23.

Arista Networks last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

