LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LYB opened at $96.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

