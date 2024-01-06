loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 163,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 825,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LDI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

loanDepot Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $265.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.75 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $196,455.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,076,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,900.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Martell bought 20,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,607.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $196,455.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,076,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,900.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 45,207 shares of company stock worth $75,723 and sold 104,691 shares worth $280,788. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $47,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

