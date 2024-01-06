LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Down 3.5%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 3,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 38,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 307.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,112,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LiveWire Group by 426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

