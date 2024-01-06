Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,852 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $38.55.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

