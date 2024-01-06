Laurent R. Moll Sells 2,256 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $12,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 514,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,698.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Arteris Stock Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ AIP opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $198.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.94.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 109.33% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
