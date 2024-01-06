Laurent R. Moll Sells 2,256 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $12,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 514,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,698.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arteris Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ AIP opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $198.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 109.33% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arteris

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.