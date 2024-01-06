Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $35,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $6,647,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,766 shares of company stock worth $4,782,390. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $64.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.