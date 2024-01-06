Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 924,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 2,207,271 shares.The stock last traded at $109.75 and had previously closed at $104.93.

The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

