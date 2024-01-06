L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of L3Harris Technologies worth $288,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $205.21 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

