Kinross Gold’s (KGC) Outperform Overweight Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KGC. Desjardins assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KGC

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,335,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 85,972 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,015,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after buying an additional 92,906 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,336,000. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.