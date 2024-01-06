Kinross Gold’s (K) Outperform Overweight Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at C$7.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.70. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.29 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.5179661 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$85,549.05. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

