Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of K stock opened at C$7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.99. The stock has a market cap of C$9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.5179661 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$85,549.05. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

