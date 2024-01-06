Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $51,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.79.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.2 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

