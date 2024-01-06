J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 457 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000,000 after buying an additional 12,198,716 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after buying an additional 4,617,445 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,892.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,118,000 after buying an additional 2,448,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,851,000 after buying an additional 1,931,320 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

