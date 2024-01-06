J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.32.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.99 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

