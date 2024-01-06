J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,949,000 after purchasing an additional 374,870 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,901,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,494,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,312,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

