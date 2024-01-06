J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $715,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $51.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

