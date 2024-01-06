J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $756,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.90. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

