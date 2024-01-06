J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

