iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $22,912,000. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $123.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.26.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

