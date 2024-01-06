iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Etfidea LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 113,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

