iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 504,436 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 382,361 shares.The stock last traded at $20.85 and had previously closed at $20.55.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 408.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,720.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

