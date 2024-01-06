iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 504,436 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 382,361 shares.The stock last traded at $20.85 and had previously closed at $20.55.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
