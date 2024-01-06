iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $470.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $381.23 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.49 and its 200-day moving average is $448.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

