iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $381.23 and a one year high of $479.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $458.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

