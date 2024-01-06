Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 90,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 98,459 shares.The stock last traded at $29.82 and had previously closed at $29.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.