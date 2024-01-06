Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 540,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 488,268 shares.The stock last traded at $19.34 and had previously closed at $19.38.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.