InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 171,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 175,885 shares.The stock last traded at $91.31 and had previously closed at $90.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,100.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

