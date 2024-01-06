Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Insider Sells $85,600.00 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tae Jung Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Tae Jung Kim sold 940 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $14,570.00.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CPNG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the second quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the third quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Natixis bought a new position in Coupang in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Coupang in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

