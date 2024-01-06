Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $117.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

