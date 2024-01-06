Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 338 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in KLA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

KLA Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $544.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $597.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.95. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

