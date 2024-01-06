Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,384 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.23.

CAH opened at $105.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.07. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 173.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

