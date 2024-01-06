Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,296 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $7,515,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $764,000. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Regions Financial by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 52,932 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.51.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of RF opened at $19.38 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

