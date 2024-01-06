Independent Advisor Alliance Has $923,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $240.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $245.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.43.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

