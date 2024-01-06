Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.07 Million Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,954 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.11% of MFA Financial worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 108.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MFA Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 12.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

MFA Financial Price Performance

MFA opened at $11.13 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -368.41%.

About MFA Financial

(Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.