Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,122,000 after buying an additional 12,941,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.02 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

