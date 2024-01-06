Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,054,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $130.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day moving average of $118.69.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

