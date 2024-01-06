Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 678 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.45.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,883,246. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $162.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

