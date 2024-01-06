Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $42,705.00 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
