Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $42,705.00 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 19.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Incyte by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,311,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

