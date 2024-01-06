IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $537.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $568.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $495.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.09.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.