Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.80. 212,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 881,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Herbalife Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Herbalife’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,561,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,759,000 after buying an additional 43,452 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 27.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 6.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

